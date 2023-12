ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman is celebrating her 107th birthday!

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Vergie Baulmans celebrated her 107th birthday at Friendship in Roanoke with German chocolate cake and gifts.

Vergie was born in Wirtz and grew up on her family’s farm.

We’re told she claims she was crowned as Miss Roanoke when she was 16 years old.

Vergie is best known for being a caregiver, staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Her family said she still mowed the grass even into her 90s.