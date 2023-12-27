Alpacas at Connecticut farm snack on old Christmas tree needles

Conn. – Some of you might be already taking down your Christmas decorations and looking for a place to get rid of your tree.

One farm in Connecticut is providing a place to dump your tree that’s good for the environment and their animals.

That’s because their alpacas consider your Christmas tree a great snack.

The farm owner said they usually just eat the needles and that they’re good for the alpacas’ digestive systems.

Visitors can drop off their tree or feed it directly to the alpacas.

The farm is excited to continue this tradition for another year.