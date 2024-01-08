Coming Summer 2024: WSLS’ Blue Ridge Games ⛰️

Va. – This summer, the Paris Olympics aren’t the only games drawing people from far and near.

Coming this summer to a Southwest Virginia town near you, WSLS 10 will be launching the Blue Ridge Games!

Anyone and everyone can join our friendly competitions, which include some of our region’s most passionate hobbies, like fishing, hiking, biking and a scavenger hunt.

Put yourself to the test and invite your family and friends to compete in WSLS’ Blue Ridge Games!

Stay tuned for how you can get involved - exciting details are yet to come!