These photos show just how cold and frozen it was in Texas

It’s cold in Texas!

You always think of Texas as being hot, hot, hot -- but with the freezing temperatures hitting parts of the state earlier this week, Texans are experiencing weather that they are rarely used to.

It had some parts of the state looking like Princess Elsa just came to town and decided to “Let It Go.”

From fountains that usually spurt out water all year round, to icicles hanging from nearly every building, Texans are really getting a taste of what it’s like for people who live in a place where winter is really winter this time of year.

Scroll through the images below and see just how crazy some of them are. The fountains are truly the craziest. Who know they could just freeze like that?

WEEinthecity What once was hanging there ~ blowing in the wind ~ today found nowhere ~ it came to its end ~ melting ice was falling on the ground ~ the cold temps blew around ~ it's pretty to see ~ all icy 1 day ago 1 League City

ShawnaKrolczyk Busting horse troughs in Cypress for about the 100th time and turned around to see this winter masterpiece. Ready for flip flop weather on Thursday! Jan 17, 2024 1 Cypress