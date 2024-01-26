Watch Jared Goff’s hilarious prank on college football team in viral video

It’s been quite a Renaissance for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has gone from being in Super Bowl LIII with the Los Angeles Rams, to being benched for a playoff game while with the Rams in 2021, to rising back and becoming the NFL’s second-leading passer with the Lions this season.

With Goff once again playing great and being a part of a Lions team that has not only won two playoff games for the first time since 1957, but is one win away from their first ever Super Bowl, it’s a good time to look back at a hilarious prank Goff was involved in (Scroll down for the video).

Back in 2018, Goff showed up to a spring practice for the Ventura College football team in Ventura, California, and helped the coaches have a little fun with the team.

Unsuspecting to the other quarterbacks on the roster, Goff showed up in a wig and pretended to be a transfer who was competing for the starting job.

The coach warned the other quarterbacks on the team that a new transfer was coming in to try out, and those other quarterbacks got awful quiet during practice when Goff was zinging NFL-type throws all over the field.

See below for the full video and have a good laugh as Goff and Lions prepare for Sunday’s NFC championship game in San Francisco.