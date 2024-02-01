PIN IT: Share your family history photos for Black History Month

Show us your history!

Pin your favorite family history photos and activities for Black History Month. Show us your best moments from historic portraits, community activities, and milestones!

All photos submitted to the “Community” channel will be featured in our Black History Month gallery. Pin your photos for a chance to see them on TV!

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,

Choose “Community” as the channel, and Black History Month as the category.

Include a description (optional),

Hit submit!

To see the latest history photos shared to Pin It, click here.

Your photo may even be chosen as our Picture of the Day on TV or featured on social media!