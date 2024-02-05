10 ways to spice up your Galentine’s Day

It’s the time of year when Valentine’s Day preparations are underway, but have you considered preparing for Galentine’s Day?

Galentine’s Day, created and popularized by Leslie Knope from “Parks and Recreation”, is about acknowledging and celebrating the love and joy only found with female companions the day before Valentine’s Day, allowing all the women in our lives to feel special and appreciated.

My girls and I have been celebrating Galentine’s Day on February 13 since we were in high school, using this non-holiday as an excuse to shower each other with love and goodies, spend extra time together, or plan excursions we have been putting off.

Celebrating Galentine’s Day grants an opportunity to share the love we feel with all our significant others, the platonic ones too!

Here are 10 creative ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your gal pals:

1. Cocktail-making competition

Gather up with your best girlfriends and have each one whip up a batch of their favorite cocktail. Each friend gets to present their creation while the others get to judge and vote! I love to spice up my favorite cocktails with festive garnishes, liquors and glassware.

2. Group baking

Spend an evening in the kitchen with your besties and learn to bake yummy and tasty desserts! Get creative and festive with decorating while you catch up, laugh, and gossip! Getting my girlfriends to try new activities they haven’t tried before is a great way to introduce them to new hobbies and a great way to spend quality time.

3. Rom-Com marathon

Cuddling up on the couch with the fuzziest of blankets and a large mug of cocoa watching endless hours of romcom movies, aka romantic comedies. My favorites such as “How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days” or “Crazy, Stupid Love” is a great way to spend the day with your girlfriends, hiding from the February cold.

4. Flower bouquet-making competition

With aesthetic flower bouquets growing in popularity, host a bouquet making night with friends! Watch tutorials, turn it into friendly competition or help each other craft a beautiful bouquet for someone on Valentine’s Day. My favorite way to elevate my floral arrangements is to use a variety of florals and colors, along with adding ribbons, sparkly accents and beautiful, extravagant vases.

5. Book club night

For all the bookworms, gather together to discuss, share and enjoy your favorite, riveting books with each other. This could be the start of a repeating book club!

I love to participate in book exchanges with my besties to introduce new material, new genres and new authors to each other.

6. Chocolate tasting

For all the sweet tooths out there, a chocolate pairing is the perfect way to indulge and celebrate this year, as well as share some of your favorite sweets with the sweetest girls in your life! Invite your best girls and host a chocolate tasting, pairing them with wines, fruits and cheeses, and other savory snacks.

7. Wine and crafts night

Break out the Pinterest boards, uncork some wine, and get creative this Galentine’s Day. Spend time making DIYs and crafting while enjoying a nice bottle with your friends! My favorite group DIY is to have each gal pal bring a bottle of wine to customize! Use paint makers, glitter glue, stickers and ribbon to spruce up your favorite bottle to use as décor or to gift.

8. Homemade remedy spa night

There is nothing better than unwinding with a face mask or a mani-pedi. Gather up your favorite homemade recipes for skincare, break out that huge bin of nail polish, and host a spa night with your besties. Spend quality time taking care of your skin and learning new remedies!

9. Fancy galentine’s brunch

Put on your best dress, most beautiful shoes and get all dolled up for a girl’s day out! Celebrating your girlfriends with brunch and mimosas is a great way to spend quality time this Galentine’s Day.

10. Girl’s trip

What better time to finally get that vacation out of the group chat! Take a little getaway with your best gal pals for some relaxation and giggle time to celebrate your favorite friendships. A girl’s ski trip, spa weekend or beach getaway are my favorite ways to unwind and unplug with friends.

Celebrating Galentine’s Day is a fun and unique way to express the love you share with your best girlfriends. Use this list to spark inspiration to plan a fun-filled Galentine’s Day and take advantage of this time to spoil the most amazing and important women in your life.