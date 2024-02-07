Only in Vegas: Man climbs Las Vegas Sphere to raise money for cause

The Sphere, an 18,000 seat spherical-shaped entertainment arena costing $2 billion and located just east of the Venetian Hotel & Casino, is this city's latest tourism attraction as viewed on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featuring an exterior with an ever-changing lightshow, The Sphere will officially open on September 29 with the rock band U2. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Right before Las Vegas hosts the Super Bowl this weekend, a man was arrested for climbing to the top of the Las Vegas Sphere on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

By now, we all know what the Las Vegas Sphere is. It’s that giant orb in the city that hosts U2 concerts inside and can look like a giant eye ball to those walking or driving by from the outside.

While it’s normally not used for random people to just climb on, that didn’t stop the man who was identified as the random climber. His name is Madison Des Champs, and he’s a pro-life activist who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spider-Man.”

In a video that Des Champs posted to Instagram, he climbed to the top of the Sphere to help raise money for a homeless pregnant woman. Shortly after he posted that video, authorities released a statement saying that he had been arrested.

The Sphere is 366 feet tall and is made up of LED panels that light up the sky, so it’s pretty wild that the “Pro-Life Spider-Man” was able to not only climb it, but not get hurt in the process.

With the Super Bowl happening in Las Vegas this weekend, and U2 playing a concert on Wednesday, this man picked a good time to get some publicity attention and breaking the law.

U2 is the only band to have played the Las Vegas Sphere, but jam band Phish will soon have a residency at the one-of-a-kind venue pretty soon, as well as Dead and Company. Both of those bands were on our list of artists we’d like to see have a concert at the Sphere.