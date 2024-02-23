The sun won’t set before 6 p.m. again in Roanoke until Nov. 3

It’s officially that time of year when you can start to feel the daylight to be lasting just a little bit longer than usual.

I’ve had so many instances throughout this past week when I noticed that it was a little lighter after 6 p.m. and, the sun was just barely out still. It’s like a glimmer of hope that winter is on its way out, and spring is on the way.

Recommended Videos So in case you needed a little boost of happiness today, the sun won’t officially set in Roanoke after 6 p.m. again until Nov. 3. If you suffer from seasonal depression like me, this is the best news ever!

Nov. 3 is the day we fall back with daylight saving, so the sun will set at 5:22 p.m. in Roanoke. It’s crazy to think that if we didn’t have daylight saving, we’d have more of November with the sun setting after 6 p.m.

So if you’re feeling a little down, or you’re still just so sick of it being dark out side so early still, just know that we only have a few more weeks of this! Daylight saving is right around the corner (March 10!), and before you know it, the sun won’t be setting until after 9 p.m. You’ve got this!