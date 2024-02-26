61º
World Compliment Day: Describe someone you love and watch our compliment bubble grow!

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

World Compliment Day is on March 1, and what better way to celebrate than to share some of your favorite things about your favorite person (or people). (Jacqueline Munguia, Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Kindness goes a long way and can make a big difference in someone’s day. From a compliment to just a smile in passing, you never know how what you do could impact the people you interact with.

In the form below, share five words that best describe your best friend, partner, loved one or maybe even yourself! Then, head to the comment section and give them a shoutout.

Spread some smiles today!

