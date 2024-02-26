World Compliment Day: Describe someone you love and watch our compliment bubble grow!

World Compliment Day is on March 1, and what better way to celebrate than to share some of your favorite things about your favorite person (or people).

Kindness goes a long way and can make a big difference in someone’s day. From a compliment to just a smile in passing, you never know how what you do could impact the people you interact with.

Recommended Videos In the form below, share five words that best describe your best friend, partner, loved one or maybe even yourself! Then, head to the comment section and give them a shoutout.

Spread some smiles today!