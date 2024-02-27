Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.
Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines' annual movers study. States with the most inbound moves in 2023 were Vermont, Washington D.C., South Carolina, and Arkansas, which moved up 14 spots from the year before.
Stacker compiled a list of states sending the most people to Virginia using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to Virginia from a different state in 2022.
#25. Oklahoma
- 2,290 people moved to Virginia from Oklahoma in 2022, making up 0.86% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #11 most common state for people moving away from Oklahoma
#24. Oregon
- 2,428 people moved to Virginia from Oregon in 2022, making up 0.91% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #12 most common state for people moving away from Oregon
#23. Kansas
- 3,130 people moved to Virginia from Kansas in 2022, making up 1.17% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #8 most common state for people moving away from Kansas
#22. Wisconsin
- 3,312 people moved to Virginia from Wisconsin in 2022, making up 1.24% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #14 most common state for people moving away from Wisconsin
#21. Arizona
- 3,478 people moved to Virginia from Arizona in 2022, making up 1.30% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #23 most common state for people moving away from Arizona
#20. Michigan
- 3,808 people moved to Virginia from Michigan in 2022, making up 1.43% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #13 most common state for people moving away from Michigan
#19. Colorado
- 4,485 people moved to Virginia from Colorado in 2022, making up 1.68% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #21 most common state for people moving away from Colorado
#18. Massachusetts
- 4,709 people moved to Virginia from Massachusetts in 2022, making up 1.76% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #15 most common state for people moving away from Massachusetts
#17. Indiana
- 4,800 people moved to Virginia from Indiana in 2022, making up 1.80% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #10 most common state for people moving away from Indiana
#16. West Virginia
- 4,811 people moved to Virginia from West Virginia in 2022, making up 1.80% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from West Virginia
#15. Tennessee
- 5,249 people moved to Virginia from Tennessee in 2022, making up 1.97% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #12 most common state for people moving away from Tennessee
#14. Illinois
- 5,881 people moved to Virginia from Illinois in 2022, making up 2.20% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #18 most common state for people moving away from Illinois
#13. Ohio
- 6,151 people moved to Virginia from Ohio in 2022, making up 2.30% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #10 most common state for people moving away from Ohio
#12. Georgia
- 6,689 people moved to Virginia from Georgia in 2022, making up 2.51% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #10 most common state for people moving away from Georgia
#11. Washington
- 6,877 people moved to Virginia from Washington in 2022, making up 2.58% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #9 most common state for people moving away from Washington
#10. South Carolina
- 7,680 people moved to Virginia from South Carolina in 2022, making up 2.88% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from South Carolina
#9. New Jersey
- 11,155 people moved to Virginia from New Jersey in 2022, making up 4.18% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from New Jersey
#8. Texas
- 13,359 people moved to Virginia from Texas in 2022, making up 5.00% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #13 most common state for people moving away from Texas
#7. Washington D.C.
- 13,582 people moved to Virginia from Washington D.C. in 2022, making up 5.09% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Washington D.C.
#6. Pennsylvania
- 16,830 people moved to Virginia from Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 6.30% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Pennsylvania
#5. New York
- 17,516 people moved to Virginia from New York in 2022, making up 6.56% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #9 most common state for people moving away from New York
#4. California
- 19,036 people moved to Virginia from California in 2022, making up 7.13% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #14 most common state for people moving away from California
#3. North Carolina
- 21,395 people moved to Virginia from North Carolina in 2022, making up 8.01% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from North Carolina
#2. Florida
- 23,766 people moved to Virginia from Florida in 2022, making up 8.90% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from Florida
#1. Maryland
- 28,470 people moved to Virginia from Maryland in 2022, making up 10.66% of new residents that moved from another state
-- It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Maryland
This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.