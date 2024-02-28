Celebrate Leap Day with discounts at these stores, restaurants

It’s a day that comes around basically every four years, and evidently, various stores and restaurants around the country are in the mood to celebrate!
Below is a list of places where you can get discounts on Thursday for Leap Day. Check with any location in your area to verify they are participating.
- 7-Eleven: Offering any combination of five wings for $2.29 on Leap Day.
- BurgerFi: Offering a 20% discount on purchases for Leap Day babies. Mention the Leap Day offer to enjoy a special discount, available for dine-in only at participating locations.
- Chipotle: There is a free guacamole offer.
- Hooters: HootClub Rewards loyalty members with the app downloaded and a Hooters of America restaurant location favorited will receive on Leap Day an automatic reward to redeem for one select appetizer for $2.29 per loyalty account. Appetizers offered include cheese sticks, fried pickles, chips & queso, lots-a-tots, cheese & pretzels, and 12 buffalo shrimp.
- Hungry Howie’s: Offering a special BOGO promo. Buy one large pizza, get one for 29 cents. Offer is valid from through Thursday for carryout only.
- Insomnia Cookies: Offering one free classic cookie with any six or 12-pack purchases all-weeklong through Sunday.
- Krispy Kreme: On Feb. 29, it is offering an original glazed dozen for $2.29 with purchase of any regularly-priced dozen. It is also offering a free original glazed donut for anyone with a Leap Day birthday.
- Krystal: Offering a free Krystal with any purchase made online using promo code: LEAPDAY, on Thursday.
- Long John Silver’s: Get a free piece of fish or chicken when you use promo code LEAPDAY at checkout through Thursday.
- Marco’s Pizza: Offering 29% off all menu-price pizzas using promo code LEAP29 through March 3. Offer available for online and app orders only.
- Noodles & Company: Noodles Rewards Members on Leap Day can get 29% off on orders of $29 or more.
- Papa Murphy’s: Offering 29% off when you spend $20 with code LEAP24 on Thursday, This offer is valid for online orders.
- Perdue: The company is offering 29% off any purchase of $99+ on PerdueFarms.com using the code Leap29 through Thursday.
- Salad and Go: Offering a free avocado add-on to any breakfast burrito, breakfast bowl, custom salad or made-to-order wrap on Feb. 29. Those ordering at the drive-thru can mention the Leap Day promotion when adding extra avocado to their meals. Those ordering online can enter code “LEAPDAY” in the coupon field at checkout. The promotion runs from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Smoothie King:Customers can receive 29% off the purchase of 20-oz smoothies or larger at all Smoothie King locations on Feb. 29, when they spend $15 or more. The offer is only valid through the new Smoothie King Healthy Reward app.
- Taco Bell: Offering rewards members a Crunchwrap for $2.29 in the app on Thursday.
- Wings and Rings: On Leap Day, buy 10 wings and get 5 bonus wings free. Limit 2 per customer. Available for takeout and in-store orders at participating locations only.