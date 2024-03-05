Which breeds of dogs are most likely to be dognapped?

It’s obviously not a pleasant subject to talk about, but sadly, dognapping is a real issue.
Several types of dogs are targets for thieves, but which breeds are targeted more than others by criminals?
Recommended Videos
Here is a breakdown of what breeds are most vulnerable and what prevention steps to take, according to pethelpful.com.
What is the most popular breed for thieves?
Citing a report from ABC’s “Nightline,” PetHelpful said the most stolen breed of dog of late has been the French Bulldog.
Tom Sharp, the CEO of American Kennel Club Reunite, told “Nightline” that “twice as many” French Bulldogs were reported stolen to the organization as the next breed, and that dognappings were up 140% to his nonprofit.
The biggest reason why thieves have targeted the French Bulldog is that they offer more value than other breeds because they need artificial insemination and cesarean sections to have puppies, and the average litter produces three pups, much fewer than other breeds. A French Bulldog might typically go anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000, according to the article.
What other breeds are often stolen?
The article said other breeds that are a target for thieves are Chihuahuas, Yorkshire Terriers, Shih Tzu and Maltese. Factors for why these breeds are more in danger than others are cost, size, popularity and features.
What steps can be taken to help prevent dog thefts?
Below are some suggestions the article has to reduce the risk of dognappings.
- Have your dog microchipped. While this won’t prevent a dog from being stolen, this can help with a quick recovery because the company will alert you if the thief tries to register or change the microchip information.
- Spay or neuter the animal. Thieves prefer dogs that can have puppies so they can sell them.
- Take lots of photos. Whether it’s photos of your dog only or photos of you with your dog, having as much proof as possible that the dog is yours is helpful for law enforcement.
- Vary walking routes. This is so someone can’t nail down a routine of where you and the dog is. It also helps to walk with a friend if possible.
- Don’t post public photos of pets on social media. This can be dangerous, especially if markers such as street signs, daycare places or grooming locations are in the background.
- Don’t leave your dog outside unattended. Be careful even if you are letting it out for a quick bathroom break.