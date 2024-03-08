Here’s why your kid will want to play Fortnite more than usual this weekend

As I write this on Friday afternoon, I already know why my 10-year-old son will be excited to get off of the bus and come home from school more so than usual.

For weeks, he has been counting down the days to an update Fortnite was planning on debuting in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, so much so that he asked if he could sleep in the basement where his PlayStation is Thursday night into Friday morning (I nicely said ‘no’ since it was a school night and to do it over the weekend. Nice try, son, haha).

If you are in the same position as me this weekend and your child is super excited about this Fortnite update, here is what the big fuss is.

Granted, I’m not an expert on the subject either, but instead of having my son explain it all to me, I just did a little basic research.

At roughly 6 a.m. ET Friday morning, Fortnite was expected to debut a new season called “Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals.” Evidently, the new season is based on Greek mythology and characters such as Poseidon, Zeus, Hades and Athena.

The biggest reason why so many kids will be anxious to play it after school and for the entire weekend is that there was a delay in the launch, so kids couldn’t play it Friday morning before school. Servers were undergoing scheduled maintenance for the update, so the launch was delayed until what was expected to be 4 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon, but has since been delayed until 9 p.m. ET.

When the update is finished, don’t be surprised if your kid has to wait in a queue to login, which is common for the site when a new season launches because servers get overwhelmed by the number of players trying to log in.

According to Gameleap, about there were about 230 million users of Fortnite between January and February.