Do you need special sunglasses to see upcoming eclipse?

It’s almost eclipse time!

In case you didn’t know, we’re about to have a total eclipse of the sun, and it will travel across the United States on April 8. These only happen so often, so it will be a historic day of people watching this naturally occurring phenomenon.

The only issue is starring at the sun for long periods of time ins’t the best thing for our eyes, which is why it’s important to have some special glasses for this special day.

There will be a time when the moon is blocking the sun’s light, which we call totality. However, when the sun isn’t in complete totality, it can be dangerous to your eyes to look at the sun. Luckily, there are affordable and easy ways to get your hands on some eclipse glasses.

These glasses are especially important if you don’t live in the path of totality. People who live in the path of the eclipse will experience it full, and it will start in Mexico and Texas and travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

If you don’t live in the path of totality, these eclipse glasses will be very helpful. Take a look at these fun glasses that you can purchase on Amazon below.

Eclipse glasses. (Amazon.)

These eclipse glasses come in a 10-pack, so you and 10 of your closest friends can watch the eclipse together!

Eclipse glasses. (Amazon.)

These eclipse glasses are pretty similar to the ones above, but they have a fun space themed design instead. These come in a six pack as well.

Eclipse glasses. (Amazon.)

The next set of eclipse glasses you can purchase look more like actual sunglasses. So if you want that kind of look, buy this one instead.

The eclipse is on April 8, so don’t wait to buy eclipse glasses for the big day!