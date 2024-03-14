Pi Day 2024 deals in Southwest, Central Virginia

(Copyright (c) 2020 Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

Thursday, March 14 is Pi Day, and while the holiday celebrates 3.14..., we’re also celebrating the deals you can score in honor of the holiday.

While most of us aren’t mathematicians, I think we can all agree that saving money is always a plus.

Recommended Videos

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the deals going on in our region for Pi Day: