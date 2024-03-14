Pi Day 2024 deals in Southwest, Central Virginia

Thursday, March 14 is Pi Day, and while the holiday celebrates 3.14..., we’re also celebrating the deals you can score in honor of the holiday.
While most of us aren’t mathematicians, I think we can all agree that saving money is always a plus.
Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the deals going on in our region for Pi Day:
- Speedway and 7-Eleven: Get a large pizza for $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations using 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards.
- Your Pie: Get a 10″ pizza for $5 on March 14 in stores or on their app (for Your Pie Rewards members). Limit 1 per person.
- Blaze Pizza: Get any 11-inch Pizza for $3.14*. Any toppings. All the sauce. In-restaurant only.
- Burger King: Enjoy a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with a $3.14+ purchase all day long.
- Pizza Hut: Customers who purchase any LARGE menu-priced pizza will receive a LARGE 1-TOPPING pizza for FREE using the promo code “FREEPIZZA.”
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Homemade chicken pot pie for $9.99, 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. on March 14.