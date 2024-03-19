Photo shows how close massive bridge project is to milestone moment

They are getting so close, it seems like it’s nearing the point where you can almost jump from one side to another.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project on the U.S.-Canada border is continuing along, and a recent photo posted by the bridge authority on its Facebook page illustrated just how close it is to a milestone moment in the project.

The photo above shows that the two bridge decks, one that started on the Canadian side of the Detroit River and the other on the American side, are nearly ready to be connected in the middle.

It has been estimated that the two decks will officially be connected sometime in May, although no official date has been designated. The bridge was originally expected to open later this year, but it was announced in January that pandemic-related delays pushed back the opening until late 2025.

Still, as motorists who drive by it each day can see and photos depict, the bridge is definitely taking shape. It’s a marvel being built right in front of the public eye, and as the photo above illustrates, we are getting closer to that milestone moment of the bridge decks being connected.

Named after former National Hockey League great Gordie How, the bridge project will connect the United States and Canada through the cities Detroit and Windsor and be hub for commuters, trucking and the transportation of goods throughout North America.