Report: Here is projected cost of owning a cat in 2024

Expenses are broken down into 3 categories

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Stock image. Anel Rossouw (Pexels)

If you are thinking of getting a cat this year, a recent report might or might not scare you off as to what the cost of getting and owning one is.

If you already own a cat, you may or may not be surprised at what the cost has been or will continue to be.

Here are the projected costs of cat ownership for 2024, according to findings from Rover. The costs are broken down into three different categories.

To view the report on how expensive it is to own a dog, click or tap here.

Upfront costs

These can range from $535 to $2,810, according to Rover.

These costs include items or services such as:

  • Adoption fees
  • Spay or neuter surgery
  • Initial exam and vaccinations
  • Collar
  • Bed
  • Food
  • Food and water bowls
  • Litter box
  • Litter
  • Pet license
  • Scratching post
  • Toys
  • Nail trimmers
  • Microchip
  • Carrier
  • Brush

Cost of annual essentials

These can range from $710 to $2,865 per year, according to Rover.

These costs include items or services such as:

  • Food
  • Litter
  • Toys
  • Annual check-up

Optional extras

These can range from $2,080 to $3,540 per year, according to Rover.

These costs include items or services such as:

  • Emergency vet bills
  • Dental cleaning
  • Drop-in visits
  • Grooming
  • Apartment pet deposit
  • Pet insurance
  • Litter genie

