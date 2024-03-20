Report: Here is projected cost of owning a cat in 2024

If you are thinking of getting a cat this year, a recent report might or might not scare you off as to what the cost of getting and owning one is.
If you already own a cat, you may or may not be surprised at what the cost has been or will continue to be.
Here are the projected costs of cat ownership for 2024, according to findings from Rover. The costs are broken down into three different categories.
Upfront costs
These can range from $535 to $2,810, according to Rover.
These costs include items or services such as:
- Adoption fees
- Spay or neuter surgery
- Initial exam and vaccinations
- Collar
- Bed
- Food
- Food and water bowls
- Litter box
- Litter
- Pet license
- Scratching post
- Toys
- Nail trimmers
- Microchip
- Carrier
- Brush
Cost of annual essentials
These can range from $710 to $2,865 per year, according to Rover.
These costs include items or services such as:
- Food
- Litter
- Toys
- Annual check-up
Optional extras
These can range from $2,080 to $3,540 per year, according to Rover.
These costs include items or services such as:
- Emergency vet bills
- Dental cleaning
- Drop-in visits
- Grooming
- Apartment pet deposit
- Pet insurance
- Litter genie