Report: Here is projected cost of owning a dog in 2024

A dog might often be a man’s best friend, but owning a furry companion can also be an enemy for your savings account.

Just how much does it cost to own a dog in 2024?

Recommended Videos

One recently released report from Rover estimates just how much you need to save up for dog ownership.

The costs are broken down into three different categories.

To view the report on how expensive it is to own a cat, click or tap here.

Upfront costs

These can range from $870 to $4,565 with a median monthly cost of $260, according to Rover.

These costs include items or services such as:

Adoption fees

Spay or neuter surgery

Microchip

Initial vet exam and vaccinations

Collar or harness

Leash

Food bowls

Waste bags

Crate

Bed

Shampoo and brush

Stain and odor removers

Potty pads

Toys

Treats

Basic veterinary care

Pet license

Food

Cost of annual essentials

These can range from $1,000 to $5,225 per year, according to Rover.

These costs include items or services such as:

Food

Flea and tick prevention

Waste bags

Treats

Toys

Annual check-up

Optional extras

These can range from $1,405 to $6,235 per year, according to Rover.

These costs include items or services such as: