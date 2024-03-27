Photos, video reveal devastation caused by Baltimore bridge collapse

Six people remained missing as of Tuesday afternoon and multiple cars plunged into Patapsco River on Tuesday after a container ship smashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, destroying the bridge and sending it crumbling.

The incident happened in the dark early morning hours, so when daylight came later in the day, it vividly showed the extent of the damage.

Above is a video of when the collapse happened, Toby Gutermuth via Storyful. Below are photos of the collapse, courtesy of the Associated Press.

Baltimore bridge collapses (CNN)

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

A cargo ship is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A container rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Sparrows Point, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Dundalk, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boats move near a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Dundalk, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved)