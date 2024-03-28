Have colorful Easter photos? Make us ‘hoppier’ by sharing them!

Easter weekend is upon us for those who celebrate, so no doubt the coming days will be filled with egg hunts, candy being handed out, pictures with the Easter bunny, and other family portraits to commemorate the most important day on the Christian calendar.

With that in mind, we want you to include us in all your memory making this Easter. Don’t be shy about sharing any photos of egg decorating, egg hunts, candy baskets, dinners or brunches being enjoyed, or any other festive way you will be celebrating Easter.

Recommended Videos

Here are some photos that have already been shared.

Of note, after this year, Easter will only be in March again one time between 2025 and 2031, with that year being in 2027. Next year, Easter will be three weeks later on April 20.

As for this year, share with your photos and have a “hoppy” Easter!