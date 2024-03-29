EASTER 🐰: Use Pin It for a chance to see your pics on TV!

Share your Easter photos with us for a chance to be featured!

Across the region, families will come together to celebrate Easter this Sunday.

If you and your family are ‘hopping’ around to an event or church on Easter Sunday, snap a pic and send it our way via Pin It!

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,

Choose “Holidays” as the channel,

Select “Easter” as the category,

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit!

All photos submitted to the Holidays channel in the Easter category will be featured in our Easter gallery, which you can see below!

See More Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.