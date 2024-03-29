51º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

EASTER 🐰: Use Pin It for a chance to see your pics on TV!

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Easter, Insiders, Pin It
Share your Easter photos with us for a chance to be featured! (WSLS)

Across the region, families will come together to celebrate Easter this Sunday.

If you and your family are ‘hopping’ around to an event or church on Easter Sunday, snap a pic and send it our way via Pin It!

Recommended Videos

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

  • Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,
  • Choose “Holidays” as the channel,
  • Select “Easter” as the category,
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit!

All photos submitted to the Holidays channel in the Easter category will be featured in our Easter gallery, which you can see below!

See More

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email