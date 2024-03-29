EASTER 🐰: Use Pin It for a chance to see your pics on TV!

Across the region, families will come together to celebrate Easter this Sunday.
If you and your family are ‘hopping’ around to an event or church on Easter Sunday, snap a pic and send it our way via Pin It!
Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!
How to use Pin It:
- Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,
- Choose “Holidays” as the channel,
- Select “Easter” as the category,
- Include a description (optional)
- Hit submit!
All photos submitted to the Holidays channel in the Easter category will be featured in our Easter gallery, which you can see below!
