Report: 10 best-ranked colleges in Virginia

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Virginia using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are among the factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school's appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings.

#10. George Mason University

- Location: Fairfax, VA

- Acceptance rate: 91%

- Net price: $18,841

- SAT range: 1140-1350

- Niche grade: B+

#9. Hampden-Sydney College

- Location: Hampden-sydney, VA

- Acceptance rate: 37%

- Net price: $28,679

- SAT range: 1080-1260

- Niche grade: B+

#8. Virginia Commonwealth University

- Location: Richmond, VA

- Acceptance rate: 93%

- Net price: $19,656

- SAT range: 1070-1300

- Niche grade: B+

#7. James Madison University

- Location: Harrisonburg, VA

- Acceptance rate: 86%

- Net price: $18,528

- SAT range: 1140-1310

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Virginia Military Institute

- Location: Lexington, VA

- Acceptance rate: 64%

- Net price: $18,100

- SAT range: 1080-1300

- Niche grade: A-

#5. University of Richmond

- Location: University Of Richmond, VA

- Acceptance rate: 29%

- Net price: $28,881

- SAT range: 1280-1460

- Niche grade: A

#4. William & Mary

- Location: Williamsburg, VA

- Acceptance rate: 37%

- Net price: $18,399

- SAT range: 1360-1520

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Virginia Tech

- Location: Blacksburg, VA

- Acceptance rate: 56%

- Net price: $20,109

- SAT range: 1210-1410

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Washington and Lee University

- Location: Lexington, VA

- Acceptance rate: 19%

- Net price: $26,063

- SAT range: 1410-1530

- Niche grade: A+

#1. University of Virginia

- Location: Charlottesville, VA

- Acceptance rate: 21%

- Net price: $20,401

- SAT range: 1380-1500

- Niche grade: A+

