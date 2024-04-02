Viral video explains all you need to know about the eclipse

Things to know for the historic solar eclipse across North America on Monday. Jonathan Kegges.

We are six days away from what is likely a once-in-a-lifetime event for many.

A total solar eclipse is set to come across a good portion of North America during the afternoon on Monday, the first total solar eclipse to be visible in Canada since 1979, the first in Mexico since 1991 and the first in the United States since 2017.

The next time this type of eclipse will be visible in the contiguous United States will be Aug. 23, 2044.



In preparation for this historic event, meteorologist Jonathan Kegges put together a viral video below to get you primed for the eclipse and address the basics of it.

The video, which had 1.7 million views at the time this article was published, talks about which cities will be in the path of totality, the timing of the eclipse for various cities, why it’s important to wear glasses during the event, and how you can make your own glasses.

It is a must watch to prepare for what should be an event many won’t see again in their lifetimes.

