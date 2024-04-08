As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.4 million students enrolled in public pre-K-12 schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Virginia using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Albemarle High School

- Location: Albemarle County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,909 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#29. Battlefield High School

- Location: Prince William County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,555 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#28. Centreville High School

- Location: Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,588 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#27. Chantilly High School

- Location: Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,962 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#26. James Madison High School

- Location: Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,212 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#25. Grassfield High School

- Location: Chesapeake Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,289 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#24. Grafton High School

- Location: York County School Division, VA

- Enrollment: 1,180 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#23. Tabb High School

- Location: York County School Division, VA

- Enrollment: 1,082 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#22. Stone Bridge High School

- Location: Loudoun County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,737 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#21. Princess Anne High School

- Location: Virginia Beach City Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,705 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#20. Briar Woods High School

- Location: Loudoun County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,799 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#19. Blacksburg High School

- Location: Montgomery County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,318 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#18. Freedom High School

- Location: Loudoun County Public Schools, VAâ€¢

- Enrollment: 2,052 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#17. Meridian High School

- Location: Falls Church City Public Schools, VAâ€¢

- Enrollment: 848 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#16. Lightridge High School

- Location: Loudoun County Public Schools, VAâ€¢

- Enrollment: 1,800 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#15. Langley High School

- Location: Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,049 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#14. Richmond Community High School

- Location: Richmond Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 211 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#13. Lake Braddock Secondary School

- Location: Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 4,368 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#12. Yorktown High School

- Location: Arlington Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,531 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#11. McLean High School

- Location: Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,365 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#10. Oakton High School

- Location: Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,635 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#9. Open High School

- Location: Richmond Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 188 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#8. John Champe High School

- Location: Loudoun County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,744 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#7. Ocean Lakes High School

- Location: Virginia Beach City Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,978 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#6. Deep Run High School

- Location: Henrico County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,026 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#5. Washington Liberty High School

- Location: Arlington Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 2,549 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#4. Riverside High School

- Location: Loudoun County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,819 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#3. Rock Ridge High School

- Location: Loudoun County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,394 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#2. Independence High School

- Location: Loudoun County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,825 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology

- Location: Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

- Enrollment: 1,902 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.