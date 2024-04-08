Viral video shows how to get rid of bad breath for good

Dr. Harold Katz appeared on "Houston Life" to share how people get bad breath and the methods to treat it.

It can be tough to effectively treat bad breath, mainly because people might not know they have it in the first place.

“You can’t smell your own breath,” said Dr. Harold Katz in Houston. “It’s a process called ‘acclimation,’ where you get used to your own odor.”

But Katz said getting rid of bad breath for good can be done.

It’s a part of a series where we are looking back at viral videos in recent years. This video had more than 2.7 million views at the time this article was published.

Katz talks about ways to figure out if you have bad breath, what the cause of it is, and how to get rid of stinky breath.

