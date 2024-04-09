WATCH NOW: Rare corpse flower is blooming in livestream

After more than six years of care, a Metro Detroit couple is finally seeing a rare plant bloom.

A couple in Dexter, Michigan has been taking care of a corpse flower, a plant that blooms one to three days once every seven to 10 years. The bloom can grow up to 8 feet tall, which is astounding for a plant.

To view a livestream of the plant and it blooming courtesy of WDIV in Detroit, click or tap here.

Once it blooms, the plant releases a foul odor that can attract insects such as carrion beetles and flies and provide pollination to it.

The plant is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Native to Sumatra, an Indonesian island, there are believed to be only 1,000 individual corpse flowers left in the world.

