Why spring allergies could be stronger this year, what to do about them



Often times, some of the people most happy that spring has arrived are makers of tissue.

Spring might be a time for warmer weather and the budding of various plants and flowers, but it can also be a time for increased sneezing, runny noses and itchy eyes.

It’s not fun, and it might especially be more difficult this spring after a warmer winter than usual in a good portion of the country.

But there are ways allergies can be less of a burden if you suffer from them.

Here are some things to know about spring allergies.

Warmer winters make spring allergies worse

When winters are warmer, plants often fertilize early when the spring months arrive. That means more pollen is released into the air and quicker than usual, with it easily entering noses and lungs.

What produces allergies in the spring

An assortment of trees is the biggest culprit for the release of pollen in the spring, according to MedicalNewsToday.

Those types of trees can include:

Ash

Aspen

Birch

Cottonwood

Cypress

Elm

Hickory

Juniper

Maple

Mulberry

Oak

Palm

Pine

Poplar

Willow

Typically, the months these trees can affect allergies are February through May.

In addition to trees, certain types of grasses can also affect allergies in the spring. Those can include:

Bahia

Bermuda

Fescue

Johnson

Kentucky Blue

Orchard

Prairie

Perennial Rye

Ragweed

Saltgrass

Sweet Vernal

Timothy

Those grasses affect allergies the most from April through June.

What are tips to avoid/lessen allergies

While allergies often can’t be completely prevented, here are some ways to at least lessen them, according to University of Rochester Medical Center and Advent Health Centra Care.

