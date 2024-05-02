5 easy crochet projects if you’re just a beginner

Certain crafts and fads my come and go, but creating art and fashion with the fiber arts has somehow stood the test of time, and that includes crocheting and knitting.

People have been making sweaters, hats and scarfs with crochet hooks and knitting needles for hundreds of years, but for some reason, it seems that the fiber arts, especially crochet, is having a moment right now.

There are wonderful kits all over craft stores that teach you how to crochet, and with social media being what it is, you’d be shocked at just how many tutorials there are on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on not only how to learn how to crochet, but for easy patterns as well.

If you feel like you have the basics of crocheting down, scroll down this page and look at some of the projects you can try that are perfect for beginners. It may seem daunting to make something like a beanie hat or even a blanket, but once you know the basics (and a couple different stitches), it’s really crazy how much you can make.

Crochet beanie for beginners

The idea of making a beanie that you can wear in the winter seemed impossible to me when I first started to crochet, but I can’t begin to explain how easy it is. I won’t get into the details on how to make it (watch the YouTube video for that), but just know they make fantastic gifts for friends and family.

Crochet scarf for beginners

This should honestly be one of the first projects you do when you learn how to crochet, and that’s because it will allow you to just repeat the stitched over and over again until you’ve made a scarf. There are tons of videos on YouTube of different ways to make scarfs, but I like the chunky yarn this person uses in the video above.

Crochet temperature blanket for beginners

Not only is a temperature blanket super cool, it’s also pretty easy to make! This year-long project will eventually show the high temperature of every single day of the year, based on the color you use for the day. You can read more about what a temperature blanket is by clicking here, but just know they are very fun to make, and make for a great first big project.

Crochet coasters for beginners

This is a step up from making a beanie or a scarf, but learning to crochet in the round is very important to know how to do, and this coaster pattern does just that. Plus, it’s cute! Who wouldn’t love a pack of homemade coasters that are shaped like flowers?

Crochet granny square for beginners

Now, making a granny square isn’t something you just make and that’s it. The point of making granny squares is that you can make multiple of them, and turn them into something else. I’ve made a tote bag, a case for my headphones and even a cardigan sweater out of multiple granny squares. They’re just a good technique to learn, and they’re really pretty easy to learn once you have the hang of crocheting. This tutorial above is the same one that taught me how to make a granny square.

Note: if you are left-handed, you’re either going to have to watch the videos posted above and do the opposite, or search on YouTube for left-handed tutorials. I learned how to just watch them in reverse because I am left-handed.