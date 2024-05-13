It’s time to vote in the finals of our best wedding party song!

The finals are here!

After multiple rounds of voting, we only have two songs left that have survived. Can you believe it? And honestly, they are both songs that are so fun to dance to at weddings!

Recommended Videos

The final vote came down to “Love Shack” by the B-52′s and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

It seems that when it comes to dancing at weddings, we all really love a song that’s funky and fun, and a song that’s a throw back.

No one can resist the dance floor when The B-52′s comes on, and whenever “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” comes on, it turns into a group sing-a-long. No one can deny the power of Ms. Whitney Houston!

Voting for the finals ends tomorrow on Tuesday, May 14, so make sure you get those votes in!