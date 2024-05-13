Movies and TV shows casting in Virginia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Virginia, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Virginia open casting calls for movie and TV productions

'Immortal Jellyfish'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Shelly (supporting, female, 21-27)

--- Jameson (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Anna (lead, female, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $29

- Casting locations: Richmond, Alexandria, Arlington

- Learn more about the short film here

'JIS'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Janitor (supporting, male, 55-65)

--- Dudes (supporting, 18-25)

--- Tok (other, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Fairfax, Arlington

- Learn more about the short film here

'Izzy the IP'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Maria (lead, female, 35-55)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $81

- Casting locations: Herndon, Richmond

- Learn more about the short film here

'"Boomtown" DocuFilm'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- George Delaplaine (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Newspaper Print men late 1960's- early 70's (background extra, male, 25-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Richmond

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Burnout Business'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Maria (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 22-30)

--- Ana (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 14-18)

--- Laurie (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Harrisonburg

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hard Feelings'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Annie (lead, female, 18-27)

--- Young Annie (day player, female, 10-13)

--- Hailee (supporting, female, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Norfolk, Virginia Beach

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Indian Movie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clara (Younger Version) (supporting, female, 22-30)

--- Justin (day player, male, 25-30)

--- Mike (Younger Version) (supporting, male, 22-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Sterling

- Learn more about the feature film here

'That One Friend That Doesn't Know When To Leave'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Alex (lead, female, male, 20-33)

--- Chris (lead, female, male, 20-33)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Woodbridge

- Learn more about the short film here

'Couples Therapy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Man (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Woman (lead, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Woodbridge, Virginia Beach

- Learn more about the short film here

'Wrong Way'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Inoa (lead, male, non-binary, trans male, 22-35)

--- Guy (lead, male, non-binary, trans male, 22-35)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Hampton

- Learn more about the short film here

Nationwide open casting calls for movie and TV productions

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

--- Kindred (lead, male, 22-35)

--- Jinx (voiceover, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vanderpump Villa - hit show on Hulu'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Celebration Parties With Guests of 6-8 People (lead, 21-100)

--- Hospitality Professionals (lead, 21-100)

--- Real Fine Dining Servers (lead, 21-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Open casting calls for movie and TV productions in neighboring states

'Jigsaw'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Zoe (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Teenage Extras (background extra, 18-25)

--- Ethan (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Christmas Party'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alex (lead, female, 20-25)

--- Adam Helmer (lead, male, 16-21)

--- Jason (supporting, male, 36-55)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Galactic'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 18-45)

--- Earl (supporting, male, 25-55)

--- Annie Jane (lead, female, 40-70)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.