ICU nurse gets the surprise of her life

This will get you teary-eyed!

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Christie Purviance, an ICU nurse in Houston, helped save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her sacrifices were noticed in this touching video. (via KPRC)

After spending so much time selflessly caring for others, a nurse in Houston got the surprise of her life in a good way back in 2020.

This is a part of a series where we are looking back on viral video. The video had more than 1.5 million views at the time the article was published.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Christie Purviance continuously helped treat sick patients and save lives.

One of the patients she nursed was Maurice Watkins, whose wife, Cindy, is shown in the video chronicling a letter she wrote to Christie thanking her for how she cared for Maurice and for saving his life.

Cindy Watkins thanked Christie for not only the time she devoted to Maurice, but also quarantining away from her family in order to care for COVID-19 patients.

In the middle of the video, Maurice and Cindy appear in the with Christie and not only thank her for saving Maurice’s life, but tell Christie a surprise she’ll never forget!

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

