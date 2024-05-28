Video shows man crashing into deputies, troopers after stealing box truck

A man tries to flee on foot after leading deputies and troopers in Florida on a high-speed chase back in August 2022.

For such a high-speed chase that involved several deputies and troopers, it was remarkable that nobody was killed after a man stole a box truck back in August 2022.

This is a part of a series where we are looking back at viral videos. The video had more than 5.6 million views at the time this article was published.

After stealing a box car in the Tampa area, the man led troopers and deputies on a high-speed chase up I-75 before getting off an exit toward Gainesville.

The man eventually crashed into deputies and troopers in Gainesville, got out of the truck and attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody.