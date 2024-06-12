70º
Join Insider

Features

Send your photos to Pin It to show your love for Father’s Day 💙

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Father's Day, Features
(Pixabay, Pixabay.com)

Sunday is Father’s Day and that means it’s time to celebrate all of the fathers (and father-figures) out there!

There’s nothing quite like the bond you share with your dad, so if you want to show him some extra love this Father’s Day, you can give him a shoutout by submitting a photo to Pin It.

Recommended Videos

Have a picture that represents a fond memory with your dad? Whether it’s a throwback photo or a current one, share it with us via Pin It. On Sunday, you might even see your picture on TV!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

Once you hit submit, your photo will appear in our online gallery here!

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos