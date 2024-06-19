SURVEY: What are your favorite summer activities, places in Southwest Virginia? ☀️

Thursday, June 20 marks the official start of summer! That means its time to get out in the sun, and have some fun.

Whether you’re hitting the water or going for a hike, or even stopping by your favorite ice cream spot, there are plenty of things to do and places to visit across Southwest Virginia.

Recommended Videos

Have a favorite summer activity or a place that you frequent during the summer months? We want to hear about it!

Plus, if you’d like to send us photos of your favorite summer activities and spots, you may even see them featured on TV!

Not sure how to? It’s super easy! All you have to do is submit your photos to Pin It, our online gallery that shows off all of your amazing submissions from across the region, showing us what it truly is like to live in our beautiful area.

Now, it’s time for the survey. Without further ado, let’s get right into it!