Wishing WSLS 10′s Ricky Williams a happy retirement!

It’s a bittersweet day for the 10 News family. Director of Technology Ricky Williams is set to retire from WSLS 10 after nearly 27 years of serving WSLS 10 and going above and beyond to help those around him.

While we are incredibly happy to see him embarking on this new journey, his absence will certainly be felt on a large scale.

Recommended Videos

“I have been lucky to have worked with so many great people and learned from during my time at WSLS. There is one person that for some reason saw potential in me the first 5 years of my tenure here. His is still the voice in my head that says, ‘What would Bob do?’ Bob King was a great mentor to me and taught me a lot. To this day we still call and catch up with each other from time to time,” he said.

With his infectious positive spirit, his ability to smile in the midst of chaos, and his eagerness to throw in a helping hand whenever needed, the legacy he has left behind will never be forgotten.

Director of Technology Ricky Williams is pictured on the right. (WSLS 10)

Ricky Williams pictured with his wife. (WSLS 10)

From dedicating himself to ensuring our signal broadcast and digital stream to leading numerous successful projects, his impact on the station is absolutely immeasurable and he will certainly be missed.

He is the personification of our core values: integrity, teamwork, innovation and passion.

“Throughout his career, Ricky has exemplified the values of our organization – INTEGRITY, TEAMWORK, INNOVATION & PASSION. He has been a mentor to many, a dedicated colleague, and a driving force behind numerous successful projects (including our new studio/building). His commitment to excellence and tireless work ethic have left a lasting impression on all of us and will be greatly missed, still his legacy as a source of wisdom and encouragement will continue to inspire us for years to come,” WSLS 10 General Manager Jaimie Leon said.

Thank you, Ricky, for not only being an incredible mentor and colleague, but a huge part of the 10 News family.

Please join us in expressing our appreciation and wishing Ricky all the best in this exciting next chapter of life.