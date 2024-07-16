82º
📷 YOUR PHOTOS: See 10 of submissions of your purr-fect pets from National Kitten Day

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Last Wednesday was National Kitten Day, so we asked you to submit photos of your friendly felines to Pin It...and you didn’t disappoint!

We loved seeing all of your adorable furry friends, so we want to share 10 of your submissions.

Missed it? No worries! There’s still time to send in your pictures for a chance to have them featured online and on-air.

Here’s how to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Give your fur baby extra cuddles
  • Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms!

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of your paw-some pics:

1.

Rebekah

My 4-year-old "kitten," Cassian.

Roanoke

2.

Jlindahl

My 6 week old kittens AJ and Obi

Fincastle

3.

KITT

Look what came in the mail...Milo!❤️🐾

Roanoke

4.

Ricky Sanchez

Gizmo our 14 week old Maine Coon kitten chillin'.

Roanoke

5.

Beliveau Farm Winery

Count and Fatty McGoo, two of our winery cats, snuggled up on a bench.

McDonalds Mill

6.

Ryk Waddell

Kotton & Kandi

Monterey

7.

samlgrl1984

Oscar

Thaxton

8.

samlgrl1984

Mew

Vinton

9.

emilyrose16

lil Cooper

Roanoke

10.

Luquinox

Lolita

Lexington

