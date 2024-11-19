7 Brew Coffee Shop opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Calling all coffee lovers in Montgomery County! There’s a new place for you.
7 Brew Coffee has officially opened in Christiansburg.
It’s a drive-thru coffee shop in the heart of Christiansburg, and it’s open 7 days a week.
They have all things energy for people to try in a convenient way.
“Any beverage you can think of. A lot of coffee, a lot of energy, teas, milkshakes, smoothies, even chai and matcha drinks as well so a lot of different flavor combinations. Over 20 thousand different flavor combinations you can get here. The last piece is just the community. They’ve showed out, they’ve showed a lot of support, they’ve made our lives a lot of fun.”Matt Peters, Director of New Stand Openings at 7 Brew
At the ribbon cutting, 7 Brew made a donation of over $6,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society to celebrate the opening.