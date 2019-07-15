Krispy Kreme unveils birthday doughnut ahead of $1 dozen deal

ROANOKE, Va. - Doughnut lovers can rejoice as Krispy Kreme celebrates its 82nd birthday with some incredible deals.

Starting Monday, customers can buy the new original filled birthday batter doughnut, which is filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles. You better hurry as it will only be available for a week.

Then, on Friday, it's quite the incredible deal!

For $1 you can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts with the purchase of another dozen.

So no, you can't just bring in four quarters and get a dozen doughnuts, but even then, it's still a pretty great deal if you're looking for a fun treat for the office on Friday.

“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us. We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year, for the first time, we are filling an original glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter … and that’s even better,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme.

