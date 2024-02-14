Factors influencing heart disease rates across rural Virginia

VIRGINIA – February is Heart Health Month.

People living in rural areas, including here in Southwest Virginia, have a higher incidence rate of heart disease.

It’s an issue all across Appalachia.

Not only are incidents of heart disease higher in Appalachia compared to the rest of the US, but there are also higher rates within rural areas versus more metro areas in these states. That includes Virginia.

“There is clear evidence and statistics suggesting that the incidents of heart disease are higher in rural areas which includes Appalachian areas, Southwest Virginia has higher incidents on average of about 17 percent risk of death from heart disease in these regions. One of the reasons is lack of access to a healthy diet, lack of access to health care facilities nearby,” said Carilion Cath Lab Medical Director and Cardiologist, Dr. Mirza.

Access to care, preventative health resources and healthy foods are problems across much of our rural areas.

There are steps you can take to have a healthy heart.

That includes quitting smoking, managing your weight and eating healthy.