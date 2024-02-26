UVA Health study shows uptick in magic mushroom calls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A study from UVA Health showed a sharp increase in Poison Center calls for psilocybin or magic mushrooms.

Statistics from the National Poison Data System showed that psilocybin-related calls from 2018 to 2022 tripled for teens and doubled for young adults.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

For comparison, experts said the number of calls reported from 2013 to 2018 was largely unchanged for the same age group.

“I have a lot of concerns with our youth, especially with the developing brain, what impacts this will have on the long term if they are using these substances,” said Christopher Holstege, MD, UVA Chief of the Division of Medical Toxicology.

Researchers note the increase in psilocybin-related calls among teens is alarming because in the states where the drug is decriminalized, it is still banned for those younger than 21.