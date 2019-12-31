Alleged Carjacker Kicks, Punches Grandma Pumping Gas Before Leading Police on Wild Car Chase

An elderly woman was punched, kicked and slammed to the ground by an alleged carjacker who then led police on a wild car chase, authorities said.

The 81-year-old grandmother suffered deep bruises and a concussion after being attacked as she pumped gas at a Los Angeles service station, police said. She was not seriously hurt.

Surveillance footage shows the woman apparently being approached by a man. Marlene Martin said he asked for a ride and she shouted at him to go away. He did, she said, but then he walked back to her car, yelling that she had forgotten to replace her gas cap.

When she got out of her white sedan, he punched her in the face, she said.

"He socks me," she said. "You can see here, knocks me to the ground and kicks me."

The suspect allegedly sped off and led police on a high-speed chase that ended with him plowing head-on into an officer's cruiser, authorities said.

News footage shows the man being tackled and and arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers. He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and was held in lieu of $235,000 bail, authorities said.

