12 DAYS OF PINS: Throwback! Show us your favorite childhood Christmas photo

Send your photos our way to have them featured in our Holiday Gallery

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!

There’s nothing like looking back at old photo albums and seeing your loved ones, lots of smiling faces, and of course, plenty of embarrassing shots, too!

If you have a photo from back in the day, we’d love to see it via Pin It!

Here’s how it works:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Holidays channel,
  • Include a description (optional),
  • Hit submit,
  • Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Once you Pin your photos, they’ll be showcased on our Pin It holiday gallery. Be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, too – and you might even see them on TV!

