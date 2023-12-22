53º
Join Insider

WSLS Insider

12 DAYS OF PINS: Pin your matching family pajamas!

Send your photos our way to have them featured in our Holiday Gallery

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Insiders, Christmas
Photo from viewer: Shelby P. Johnston

In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, matching family pajamas are a Christmas tradition for plenty of families out there.

Growing up, we didn’t do matching pajamas until I was old enough to drive. At that point, I bought them myself and voila - the fam was all matchy matchy!

Now, we want to see YOUR matching family PJs on Pin It!

Here’s how it works:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Holidays channel,
  • Include a description (optional),
  • Hit submit,
  • Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Once you Pin your photos, they’ll be showcased on our Pin It holiday gallery. Be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, too – and you might even see them on TV!

Not an Insider? Don’t worry. Sign up here - it’s FREE!

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email