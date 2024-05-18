SURVEY RESULTS: Here are some of your favorite small businesses in our region

I don’t know about you, but I’ll take any chance I can get to support a small business!
I think we can all agree that there are plenty of hidden gems out there — whether it be a local boutique, shop or restaurant.
A few weeks back, we asked you to shoutout your favorite small businesses in Southwest and Central Virginia in honor of National Small Business Week.
While there are a TON of awesome small businesses in our region, here are some of your favorites:
|Small Business
|Location
|Buff Stuff Supplements
|18 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153
|Trivoli Pizza
|1601 Lynchburg Turnpike, Salem, VA 24153
|KB Mercantile
|1104 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153
|Buy the Season
|1529 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA 24153
|Fechko Farmhouse Candle Shop
|https://fechkofarmhouse.square.site/
|Sun & Spruce Soaps
|5524 Williamson Rd Ste 15, Roanoke, VA 24012
|Delicias Bouricuas
|16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24012
|Corbin’s Confections
|18 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153
|The Whole Bean Coffeehouse
|315 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
|Treehouse Tavern
|9607 Bent Mountain Rd, Bent Mountain, VA 24059