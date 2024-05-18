66º
SURVEY RESULTS: Here are some of your favorite small businesses in our region

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

I don’t know about you, but I’ll take any chance I can get to support a small business!

I think we can all agree that there are plenty of hidden gems out there — whether it be a local boutique, shop or restaurant.

A few weeks back, we asked you to shoutout your favorite small businesses in Southwest and Central Virginia in honor of National Small Business Week.

While there are a TON of awesome small businesses in our region, here are some of your favorites:

Small BusinessLocation
Buff Stuff Supplements 18 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153
Trivoli Pizza1601 Lynchburg Turnpike, Salem, VA 24153
KB Mercantile1104 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153
Buy the Season1529 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA 24153
Fechko Farmhouse Candle Shophttps://fechkofarmhouse.square.site/
Sun & Spruce Soaps5524 Williamson Rd Ste 15, Roanoke, VA 24012
Delicias Bouricuas16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24012
Corbin’s Confections18 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153
The Whole Bean Coffeehouse315 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Treehouse Tavern9607 Bent Mountain Rd, Bent Mountain, VA 24059

