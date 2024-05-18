SURVEY RESULTS: Here are some of your favorite small businesses in our region

I don’t know about you, but I’ll take any chance I can get to support a small business!

I think we can all agree that there are plenty of hidden gems out there — whether it be a local boutique, shop or restaurant.

Recommended Videos

A few weeks back, we asked you to shoutout your favorite small businesses in Southwest and Central Virginia in honor of National Small Business Week.

While there are a TON of awesome small businesses in our region, here are some of your favorites: