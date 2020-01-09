Kohler came out with a smart toilet and yes, it’s ridiculous

Smart devices are taking over our homes so don’t skip the bathroom!

Kohler showed off its Numi 2.0 intelligent toilet at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Wednesday.

You can sit down on a heated seat, get some personalized cleansing and drying and even listen to your favorite music through its high-quality built-in speakers.

If you’d like to just chill while answering the call of nature, the smart-toilet also has some ambient lighting.

Don’t forget your shopping list - Amazon’s ‘Alexa’ is at your beck and call.

The Numi 2.0 intelligent toilet will cost you between $7,000 and $8,000 depending on the color.