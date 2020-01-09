Man charged after deadly stabbing outside Pigeon Forge diner

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – An 18-year-old man faces multiple charges after a deadly stabbing in Pigeon Forge, according to WBIR.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, NBC affiliate reports that Gabriel Enrique Turcios, of Sevierville, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault after the Wednesday night stabbing outside of the Sunliner Diner on Parkway.

Police received a call about the stabbing at about 8:40 p.m. after a woman was talking with a man, who attacked her.

Savannah Burford was taken to a nearby hospital, then flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she passed away from her injuries, according to WATE.