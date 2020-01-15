Ex-husband charged with murder after Virginia mother of 3 found dead

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. – A woman was found dead in Frederick County, Maryland, and her ex-husband has been charged, according to NBC Washington.

The NBC affiliate reports that body of 31-year-old Kaitlin Nichole Roberts of Winchester, Virginia, was found early Saturday in an industrial area

A lifelong friend of Roberts told News 4 that she had been trying to get away from her ex-husband, Lemuel Roberts.

Lemuel Roberts, 31, was arrested Friday on an unrelated possession with intent to distribute cocaine and on Monday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced a first-degree murder charge was filed against him, according to The Frederick News-Post.

NBC 4 reports that officials did not release information on how Roberts was killed.