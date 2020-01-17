What you need to know before heading to Lobby Day 2020 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – If you’re looking to head to Richmond on Monday for Lobby Day, you’ll want to know about all the restrictions in place this year.

There will be one entrance to Capitol Square

Entrance/Exits to Capitol Square in Richmond on Lobby Day 2020

It will be at the intersection of N 9th Street and East Grace Street. This entrance will also be an exit.

In addition to the single entrance exit, there will be three other exits.

At the intersection of N 9th Street and Bank Street At the intersection of N 10th Street and Bank Street Near the intersection of N 9th Street and E Franklin Street

What are the implications of the state of emergency?

The state of emergency is in effect from Friday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m.

Gov. Northam’s declaration prohibits all weapons, including firearms, from Capitol grounds.

According to Executive Order No. 49:

“Weapons” also includes, but is not limited to, sticks, torches, poles, bats, shields, helmets, 3 caustic substances (i.e., pepper spray), hazardous materials, scissors, razor blades, needles, toy guns, toy weapons, fireworks, glass bottles, laser pointers, aerosol containers, baseballs, softballs, UAVs/Drones, or any item that can inflict bodily harm that is visible, other than firearms.

Many roads near Capitol Square will be closed

Here’s the list of road closures for Lobby Day 2020. These will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.

East Main Street (from 8th Street to 14th Street)

9th Street (From East Cary Street to East Broad Street)

South 10th Street (from East Cary Street to East Main Street)

South 12th Street (from East Cary Street to East Main Street)

South 13th Street (from East Cary Street to East Main Street)

East Grace Street (From North 8th Street to North 9th Street)

East Franklin Street (From North 8th Street to North 9th Street)

If you’re looking to park, the Capitol visitor parking located in the state-owned garage at 9th and Franklin streets will not be open Monday.

Bus routes will be detoured

These detours will also be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Pulse (Eastbound): from Broad St., buses turn right on 5th St., left on Cary St., left on 14th St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing. The following stations are closed and not served: Government Center East and VCU Medical Center East.

Pulse (Westbound): from 14th St., buses turn left on Broad St. and serve VCU Medical Center West, then turn right on 11th St., left on Leigh St., right on 8th St., left on Jackson St., left on 5th St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. The Government Center West station is closed and not served.

1A/B/C (Southbound): from Broad St., buses turn right on 5th St., left on Cary St., right on 14th St. and resume regular routing.

1A/B/C (Northbound): from 14th St., buses turn left on Broad St., right on 11th St., left on Leigh St. and resume regular routing.

2A/B/C (Southbound): from Broad St., buses turn right on 5th St., left on Cary St., right on 8th St. and resume regular routing.

2A/B/C (Northbound): from Manchester Bridge (9th St.), buses turn left on Canal St., right on 7th St., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

5 (Eastbound): from Cary St., buses turn left on 2nd St., right on Leigh St. and serve Bay M at the Temporary Transfer Plaza.

5 (Westbound): from Leigh St., buses turn left on 3rd St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing.

7A/B (Westbound): from Broad St., buses turn right on 11th St., left on Leigh St., right on 10th St., left on Duval St., circle the roundabout to 8th St., left on Leigh St. and serve Bay L at the Temporary Transfer Plaza.

7A/B (Eastbound): from Bay L on 10th St. at the Temporary Transfer Plaza, buses turn left on Duval St., continue on Duval to merge right to 95S at exit 74B Franklin St., right on Franklin St., right on 14th S., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

12 (Westbound): from Leigh St., buses turn right on 8th St., left on Jackson St., left on 5th St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

12 (Eastbound): from Marshall St., buses turn left on 7th St., right on Jackson St., right on 8th St., left on Leigh St. and serve Bay M on Leigh St. at the Temporary Transfer Plaza.

14 (Eastbound): from Cary St., buses turn left on 14th St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing.

14 (Westbound): from Main St., buses turn left on 14th St., right on Canal St., right on 4th St. and resume regular routing.

39 (End of Line): from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge (Leigh St.), buses turn right on 8th St., left on Jackson St., left on 4th St., left on Leigh St., and use Bay L on Leigh St. at the Temporary Transfer Plaza.

Unexpected deviations from these posted detours are possible as GRTC follows real-time maintenance of traffic Downtown. Bus stops on detours are served by buses on detour.