‘I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!’: LeBron James shares first message since Kobe Bryant’s death

ROANOKE, Va. – LeBron James posted on social media for the first time since Kobe Bryant’s death, addressing his grief and reacting to the news.

In an Instagram post Monday night, James wrote of his late friend and mentor, “I’m heartbroken and devasted my brother!!”

He continued, “Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!”

Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash that took the lives of eight others, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.