‘I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!’: LeBron James shares first message since Kobe Bryant’s death
‘Until we meet again my brother!!’
ROANOKE, Va. – LeBron James posted on social media for the first time since Kobe Bryant’s death, addressing his grief and reacting to the news.
In an Instagram post Monday night, James wrote of his late friend and mentor, “I’m heartbroken and devasted my brother!!”
He continued, “Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!”
Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash that took the lives of eight others, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
